Standex International (NYSE:SXI) reported FQ4 sales decline of 17.4% Y/Y to $139.4M, largely in line with company’s expectations.

Sales by segments: Electronics $44.8M (-10% Y/Y); Engraving $31.6M (-17% Y/Y); Scientific $12.7M (-17% Y/Y); Engineering Technologies $26.2M (-21.7% Y/Y); and Specialty Solutions $24.2M (-25% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 202 bps to 33.7%; and operating margin declined by 424 bps to 7.3%.

Adj. operating margin was 8.7% vs 12.6% a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 28.9% Y/Y to $20.56M, and margin was 14.8% down 230 bps . Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.8x vs. 0.9x a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $25.19M, compared to $43.35M a year ago; and Free operating cash flow was $19.47M.

Company announced the realignment of reporting segments, besides Engraving, Electronics and Engineering Technologies, reporting segments will now include Scientific and Specialty Solutions.

Company repurchased ~30,000 shares for $1.4M, during the quarter. Now ~$43.2M remain under current repurchase authorization.

Company expects fiscal capital expenditures to be between ~$28M to $30M compared to $19M in FY20.

