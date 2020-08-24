Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL) is investing $100M into Amwell as part of a multi-year strategic partnership.

"A comprehensive, patient-friendly telehealth system is critical to providing high quality virtual care," Google says in a blog entry.

"Today, we announced a new partnership with Amwell to help the healthcare industry transform for a world that is more reliant on telehealth, and to ensure that healthcare organizations and providers are equipped with telehealth solutions that provide holistic and secure experiences, support HIPAA compliance, are fully-integrated, and that will enable cohesive, patient-friendly journeys through the healthcare system," the company continues.

They'll leverage Amwell's telehealth platform integrating Google Cloud capabilities in artificial intelligence, services for secure handling of healthcare data in the cloud, and enabling data interoperability, as well as collaboration tools like G Suite.