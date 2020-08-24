Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is set to furlough nearly 2,000 pilots in October unless a deal with the union is reached, Reuters reports, citing a memo from the head of Delta's flight operations to the pilots' union.

Delta's John Laughter said there were ~11,200 active pilots still on airline's roster after a voluntary early departure program.

"We are simply overstaffed, and we are faced with an incredibly difficult decision," the memo said.

Delta and other airlines and travel-related stocks enjoyed strong gains today on hopes that therapeutic and vaccine developments will propel booking demand in the near future.