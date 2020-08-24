In a major shakeup for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are joining the venerable index, S&P Dow Jones Indices says.

Exiting the index are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX).

The moves were spurred by Apple's decision to split its stock, which cuts the Dow's weight in the Information Technology sector (a change offset in part by the new shifts, which S&P says also help diversify the index).

The moves are effective before the open next Monday, Aug. 31; the divisor used to calculate the index from the constituents will be changed before then, preventing any distortions from the change.