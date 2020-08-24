ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and SSAB tell their U.S. customers they will increase steel plate pricing by $40/st, effective immediately, for new orders.

The decision follows Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Friday announcement that it would implement a minimum base price of $560/st.

Platts says its daily U.S. plate index was $555.50/st on a delivered Midwest basis; plate prices have dropped by nearly $60/st since early July in an environment of weak market conditions.

While it is uncertain whether the increases can stick given persistently weak demand, some believe the announcement could help establish a floor for plate prices, S&P Global Platts reports.

ETF: SLX