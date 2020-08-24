U.S. corn futures (NYSEARCA:CORN) for December delivery settled +1.3% to ~$345 per bushel after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed crop ratings in the U.S. Midwest deteriorated in the past week by the most in eight years.

Dry weather across the Midwest combined with a severe wind storm that damaged crops across key parts of Iowa reduced crop potential following near-perfect conditions through July.

The USDA says crop ratings of "good" or "excellent" fell by five percentage points to 64%, and ratings fell in 16 of the 18 states monitored by the agency.

The region could enjoy some relief next week, as temperatures are forecast to fall and some much-needed rain is likely, according to Don Keeney, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster Maxar.