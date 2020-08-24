The United States Oil Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) racked up its largest one-day inflow since April last week even after the SEC recommended enforcement action against the fund and its management for disclosures made during market turmoil this year.

Investors added $414M into USO in a single day, Bloomberg reports, providing the ETF with its first weekly inflow in four months.

The SEC disclosed last Wednesday it sent a Wells notice related to disclosures in April and May on constraints imposed on its ability to invest in oil futures contracts, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Friday it also had issued a notice of intended action, but the ETF remains a highly popular way for investors to play the crude market.

With $4.6B in assets and a 0.72% expense ratio, USO is larger and less expensive than the second-biggest oil ETF, the $1.3B ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO), a leveraged product charging 0.95%.

After falling precipitously during April and May, USO has maintained a remarkably stable performance over the past three months or so.