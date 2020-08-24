Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) latest price target of the day is a Street high, as a UBS look at revenue growth prompts a target of $330.

That implies 22% upside from today's close - tied to the accelerated shift to online shopping, UBS says, and new ways to take advantage of that with features like Shops, introduced in May.

That allows for the social-network giant to take advantage of businesses coming online for the first time - "especially small businesses, and those expanding their online presence due to the ease of use and the low-cost nature of a fully integrated platform," analyst Eric Sheridan says.

Facebook rose 1.6% during the regular session to a new record of $271.39, on a day where it also saw price target increases from Citi (to $315) and Jefferies (to $310).

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the shares, as are Seeking Alpha authors; meanwhile, Facebook has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.