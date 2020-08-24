Investment firms General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital are key drivers of a potential Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) bid for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the WSJ reports.

That's because the firms, big stakeholders already in TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE), are concerned about missing out on some action in case a discussed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition goes through, according to the report.

Microsoft had indicated it might invite U.S. investors to join its bid, but Sequoia and General Atlantic (each of which hold seats on the ByteDance board) got concerned they might not have a place in such a deal.

But those board seats also present a potential conflict between the board's obligation to maximize the value of TikTok in a sale, and the firms trying to buy into U.S. TikTok low.

Bidders have been asked to submit offers by this week's end, and one of the parties could enter exclusive negotiations soon, according to the report.

Those bidders still may include Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which reportedly remains interested, but hasn't made much headway compare with the Microsoft and Oracle approaches. TikTok approached Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) too - but the streaming giant wasn't interested.

Earlier today, TikTok sued the Trump administration over the executive orders seeking to exclude the company from the United States.