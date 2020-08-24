Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are planning to reduce headcount in the coming days, Reuters reports, the latest cuts by oil and gas producers as demand and prices have plunged due to COVID-19.

Parsley reportedly will lay off ~10% of its 496 employees, while Pioneer says its layoffs are part of a restructuring that will conclude later this year; the number of job cuts at Pioneer is not clear.

Pioneer has about 2,300 employees, and had dismissed ~50 employees in its well services business in June.

Parsley posted a $356M GAAP loss in Q2 and suspended production guidance, while Pioneer lost $439M in the quarter in the wake of lower energy prices and derivative losses.