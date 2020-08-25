BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) announces the IPU-03, an autonomous driving domain controller developed in conjunction with Desay SV Automotive, has been officially mass produced in the Xpeng P7, an intelligent EV sports sedan from Xpeng Motors, one of China's leading electric vehicle and technology companies.

As the operating system for the IPU-03, QNX OS for Safety powers the Xpeng P7's intelligent driving system.

The Xpeng P7 is one of the world's leading autonomous EVs and carries the Desay SV automatic driving domain control unit – the IPU-03.

Through multi-sensor data collection, the IPU-03 calculates the vehicle's driving status and provides 360-degreee omnidirectional perception with real time monitoring of the surrounding environment to make safe driving decisions.

The IPU-03 fulfills ISO 26262 Functional Safety ASIL Level D and forms the backbone for Xpeng's intelligent driving system.