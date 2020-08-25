The judge considering temporary orders in the legal fight between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Epic Games over Fortnite has ruled - and split the difference a bit, as Monday's testimony seemed to forecast.

She's ruled that Epic does not get relief to get Fortnite back in the App Store. However, she also orders Apple not to block the development and distribution of Unreal Engine (the tech behind Fortnite, but also many other industry games).

Apple had gone a step beyond pulling Fortnite in threatening Epic's Unreal Engine, but that move drew opposition from third parties that use the engine, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The ruling is just an early skirmish in the more significant battle that Epic (backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) and Apple are fighting.