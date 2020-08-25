Asia-Pacific indices mixed; US-Chinese officials see progress in Phase 1 trade deal

Japan +1.78% .

China -0.13% .

Hong Kong -0.59% .

Australia +0.20% , led by gain in banking stocks.

Market sentiment was boosted on the reports that top U.S and Chinese officials see progress being made in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in a “regularly scheduled call,” USTR said in a statement.

“The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement,” according to USTR.

The USD was at 93.153 after touching an earlier high of 93.347. The Japanese yen traded at 105.96 per dollar after seeing levels below 105.5 against the greenback last week.

Oil prices were mixed in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with Brent crude futures up about 0.2% at $45.22 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.19% to $42.54 per barrel.