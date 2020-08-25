As TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance (BDNCE) sued the Trump administration yesterday over an upcoming ban, the fast-growing video app revealed specific U.S. and global growth milestones for the first time.

TikTok has about 100M monthly active users in the U.S. (up nearly 800% from Jan. 2018) and about 50M daily active users.

Putting it in perspective: Those numbers would exceed the MAUs of long-established social networks like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) at 81M, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) at 67M and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) at 46M, according to research firm Statista. Given the growth rate, TikTok would also not be far behind Facebook-owned (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram, which had 121M MAUs as of last year.

Those figures and growth levels are big drivers of why Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are eyeing the company's U.S. operations.

On the global level, TikTok has surpassed 2B global downloads and reported nearly 700M monthly active users in July.

