Researchers at the University of Hong Kong say they have proved the "first case" of reinfection of COVID-19, marking the first such documented case in the world.

The virus strains contracted by a 33-year-old man in April (while living in Hong Kong) and August (after he returned from Spain) were "clearly different," meaning he was not a "persistent carrier" of the virus from his prior infection.

"Many believe that recovered COVID-19 patients have immunity against re-infection because most developed a serum neutralizing antibody response. However, there is evidence that some patients have waning antibody level after a few months," the researchers declared. "Our findings suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 may persist in the global human population as is the case for other common cold-associated human coronaviruses, even if patients have acquired immunity via natural infection."

The study has been accepted by the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, though other experts are calling for more research.

"The finding does not mean taking vaccines will be useless," Dr. Kai-Wang To, one of the leading authors of the paper, told Reuters. "Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection," he added. "[We] will need to wait for the results of the vaccine trials to see if how effective vaccines are."

