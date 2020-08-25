European stocks climbed on renewed U.S.-China trade hopes

European shares advanced after the U.S and China indicated progress in trade talks, and as hopes of new coronavirus treatments boosted broader sentiment among global investors.

London +0.70% .

Germany +0.85% . The economy contracted by a record 9.7% in Q2, but marked a minor upward revision from an earlier estimate of -10.1%.

Consumer spending shrank by 10.9% on the quarter, capital investments by 19.6% and exports by 20.3%, the seasonally adjusted GDP data showed.

Construction activity fell by 4.2% on the quarter. However, the state consumption rose by 1.5% on the quarter due to the government’s coronavirus rescue programmes.

France +1.00% .

Fresh optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks.