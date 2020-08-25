Global dividends fell by $108B ( -22% ) to $382B in Q2, according to Janus Henderson's August Global Dividend Index report.

This was the largest quarterly drop since 2009, when Janus began tracking changes in dividend payments of the world's largest 1,200 companies.

That said, in North America dividends barely moved (+0.1% year-over-year) at $123B. 10% of all companies cut or terminated dividends.

By region:

North America: +0.1% . U.S. was down 0.1% and Canada was +4.1%

U.K.: -54%

Europe excluding the U.K.: -45%

Japan: -4.2%

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan: -11.8%

Janus estimates full-year dividends will fall between 17% and 23%.

This chart tells the story: