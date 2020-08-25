AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies(mAbs) in development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

The trial, which will include up to 48 healthy participants in the UK aged 18 to 55 years, will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of AZD7442. Data readout is anticipated in H2.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority are providing funding for the trial.

Should AZD7442 achieve favorable results, AstraZeneca will move the treatment into late-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.