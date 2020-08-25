Futures extend gains as U.S., China reaffirm trade commitment

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% overnight after another record-setting session on Wall Street that saw the benchmark close above 3,400 for the first time.

The latest advance follows a discussion between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators, with both sides seeing progress on a Phase One trade deal and committing to its success in their first formal dialogue since early May.

"The parties addressed steps that China has taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to American companies in the areas of financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer," according to a statement by the USTR. "The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement."

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University additionally showed new daily COVID-19 cases dropping to under 37K (they have been below 50K since mid-August), while we'll get earnings today from Salesforce, Best Buy and Intuit.