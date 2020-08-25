India is phasing out Chinese equipment from its telecoms networks over an escalating border dispute in the Himalayan Galwan Valley.

It's not a formal ban and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn't made any public announcements - to avoid a tough response from Beijing - but key industry officials have made it clear that local companies should not use suppliers like Huawei or ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF).

"Let's do tough rather than talk tough," the FT report quoted a senior government official as saying.

The move comes after many Western companies have banned Huawei from supplying 5G equipment over security and privacy concerns.

Huawei has been one of the three biggest telecom equipment suppliers in India, which is the world's second largest mobile market. Domestically, Reliance Jio is developing its own 5G equipment, while Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) is working with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).