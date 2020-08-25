NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) has priced its previous offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 202 in a private placement.

The initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of the Notes.

The Convertible Notes will not bear regular interest.

The initial conversion rate is 3.3424 ADSs per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$299.19/ADS), representing a premium of ~37.5% to the closing price of $217.59.

Expected net proceeds of ~$393M will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding term loan.

Closing date is August 27.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, SA Authors and Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on NICE, with price target of $234.50.

"Strong fundamentals and balance sheet suggest that NICE will emerge from the pandemic in good shape, says SA Author Steve Auger in his article "Crushing It: A NICE Investment For This Uncertain Investment Climate."