With a aim to generate gross cost savings of around $109.7M (CHF100M) from 2022 onwards, Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) has planned to merge the business of its subsidiary Neue Aargauer Bank (NAB) AG with that of Credit Suisse and establish a single brand in Canton Aargau, Switzerland.

The merger is expected to become legally effective at the end of November 2020, with full closing expected in Q2 2021.

Credit Suisse and NAB currently have a total of 30 branches in Canton Aargau, where they will maintain a network of 12 after the merger.

The company intends to reinvest a substantial part of savings in the Swiss business, such as for hiring relationship managers for private, corporate and institutional clients.

Additionally, CS plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, with changes expected to be implemented by the end of this year.