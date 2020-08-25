Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) has repurchased 900K of its common shares from August 17 to August 21, 2020 at an average price of €26.12/share, for a total consideration of €23.5M.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 27,126,050 common shares, for a total consideration of €602.4M.

"Ahold Delhaize is selling at a p/e ratio of 13.75, its dividend yield is 3.08% with a payout ratio of 40%, clearly, the dividend is very sustainable. Its PEG ratio of 0.9 signals an opportunity, the market may be underpricing short-term growth opportunities," says Robert Vink in his article "Ahold Delhaize: Cheap For A Reason."

ADRNY has increased by more than 30% past one year.