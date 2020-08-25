Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF): Q2 Adjusted EBITDA was C$0.4M.

Revenue of C$2.3M (+76.9% Y/Y).

“We are looking forward to commencing the Royal Danish Navy contract, which is a major competitive win for Kraken. We anticipate additional significant military orders over the balance of the year and further notable developments within our Robotics-as-a Service and Data Analytics business in the offshore energy sector. We have added significant depth to our team over the last year as we focus on continued innovation in the marine technology sector and now start to ramp on larger contracts and programs,” said Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President and CEO.

