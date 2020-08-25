Greystone Logistics (OTCQB:GLGI): FY GAAP EPS of $0.15.

Revenue of $76.2M (+7.2% Y/Y).

CEO Warren Kruger. Kruger commented, “Existing customers and new clients have driven sales of our top-line pallets. Price changes accompanied with a series of initiatives to improve efficiency have contributed to improved profit margins. Further, earnings were benefitted by a reduction in the provision for income taxes as Greystone was able to recognize additional deferred tax assets relating to a reduction in the valuation allowance for estimated utilization of our net operating losses for income tax purposes.”

