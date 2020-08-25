As the majority owner of Napster, with an approximate 84% stake, RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) supports the acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc., which does business as Napster, by MelodyVR Group PLC .

The acquisition is expected to close in 4Q20.

Deal value is ~$70M, comprising $15M in cash, $11M in MelodyVR stock, and assumption by MelodyVR of ~$44M in payment obligations, primarily to various music industry entities.

Consideration payable to RealNetworks is subject to a $3M escrow and certain further indemnity claims, as well as contingent consideration obligations associated with its acquisition of Columbus Nova's 42% stake in Napster in January of 2019.