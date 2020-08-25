Autohome reports Q2 beat, guides Q3 revenue slightly lower

  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
  • Q2 highlights: Revenue fell 2.5% y/y to $327.4M.
  • Revenue breakdown: Media services, RMB932.1M (-9.4%); Leads generation services, RMB841.0M (-5.4%); Online marketplace and others, RMB540.2M (+37.8%).
  • Cost of revenues was $37.5M and OpEx totaled $181.4M.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $65.9M.
  • The company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$1.84B.
  • Business Outlook: The company forecast Q3 revenue in the range of $317.1M to $322.7M vs. a consensus of $323.54M.
  • Shares +11.25% YTD.
  • Previously: Autohome EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 25)
