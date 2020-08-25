Autohome reports Q2 beat, guides Q3 revenue slightly lower
Aug. 25, 2020 6:18 AM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)ATHMBy: SA News Team
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.
- Q2 highlights: Revenue fell 2.5% y/y to $327.4M.
- Revenue breakdown: Media services, RMB932.1M (-9.4%); Leads generation services, RMB841.0M (-5.4%); Online marketplace and others, RMB540.2M (+37.8%).
- Cost of revenues was $37.5M and OpEx totaled $181.4M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $65.9M.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$1.84B.
- Business Outlook: The company forecast Q3 revenue in the range of $317.1M to $322.7M vs. a consensus of $323.54M.
- Shares +11.25% YTD.
