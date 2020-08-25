Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) has added three new scrubbing centers in India, Brazil and Israel, supporting customer growth in emerging markets where there is a need for data residency, complementing the existing network of scrubbing centers already serving Cloud DDoS Protection Service and increasing global scrubbing capacity by about 30%.

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service protects customers from even the largest and most sophisticated DDoS attacks, such as randomized and reflective DDoS attacks, burst DDoS attacks, SSL floods, IoT botnet DDoS attacks, and other advanced attacks, helping organizations to guarantee service availability and ongoing service to customers.