The crown jewel of the sprawling Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) empire, Ant Group - formerly known as Ant Financial - has filed for an IPO on the Shanghai stock exchange's STAR market and the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The firm is reportedly targeting a valuation of about $225B, based on an IPO of about $30B if markets are favorable, making it larger than some of America's biggest banks.

Ant Group, which is still controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, runs the popular Alipay mobile payments app in China, which has over 900M users. It also offers other financial products and could use proceeds from the IPO to expand cross-border payments and enhance its research & development capabilities.

Alibaba acquired a 33% stake in the banking behemoth back in September 2019. Ant reported profit of 21.9B Chinese yuan ($3.2B) on total revenues of 72.5B yuan in the first half of the year, according to the exchange filing.