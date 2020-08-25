Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) collected 93% of total portfolio rents due for August; office tenants paid 100%, multifamily tenants paid 92%, and retail tenants paid 89% as of August, 21.

The company expects to collect more than 95% of total portfolio rent and all of multifamily rents.

"With overall rent collection rates approaching pre-COVID levels and after successfully raising nearly $90 million in new capital this month, we look forward to closing on our previously announced acquisitions and resuming development activities,” said Louis Haddad, President and CEO.