Nano cap Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) rockets 75% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement of positive results from a 36-subject three-arm feasibility study evaluating its Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women.

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the standardized 1-hour pad weight test at month 5 after treatment. The median change in the CMRF arm was -9.5 g (mL) compared to -6.8 g (mL) in the cryo only sham arm and -4.4 g (mL) in the inert sham arm. Several secondary endpoints failed to show any differentiation between groups. No safety signals were reported.

In July 2019, shares plummeted after the company reported results from the LIBERATE study in which CMRF failed to separate from control. The company says the reason for the unsuccessful outcome was that the sham, a cryogen-cooling treatment tip, was actually producing a treatment effect, so it switched to an inert sham for the feasibility study and will use same for subsequent trials.

A 240-subject pivotal study, PURSUIT, is up next. The primary endpoint will be proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% relative reduction in the standardized 1-hour pad weight test at month 12 post treatment.