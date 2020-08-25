McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to the menu at locations across the U.S. in a limited time offering that begins on September 16.
The restaurant company says the McNuggets will be breaded with a tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. It will be the first flavor change for the McNuggets menu item since 1983.
McDonald's is also introducing a new dipping sauce called Mighty Hot Sauce made with a blend of crushed red peppers and chilis.
"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the US since they came to menus in 1983," notes McDonald's VP on menu innovation Linda VanGosen.
Shares of McDonald's are up 0.42% premarket to $213.53 vs. the 52-week trading range of $124.23 to $221.02.
Now read: Jollibee Foods: A Tough Ride Ahead »