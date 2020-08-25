McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to the menu at locations across the U.S. in a limited time offering that begins on September 16.

The restaurant company says the McNuggets will be breaded with a tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers. It will be the first flavor change for the McNuggets menu item since 1983.

McDonald's is also introducing a new dipping sauce called Mighty Hot Sauce made with a blend of crushed red peppers and chilis.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the US since they came to menus in 1983," notes McDonald's VP on menu innovation Linda VanGosen.