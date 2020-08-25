Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:MORF) announces that collaboration partner and licensee AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has exercised its option to develop its α v β 6 integrin inhibitors for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and additional indications.

The license covers α v β 6 integrin specific inhibitors discovered from Morphic’s proprietary MInT Platform, including the compounds MORF-720 and MORF-627.

AbbVie's decision triggers a $20M license fee to Morphic, which will also be eligible for future development milestones and royalties on net sales of commercialized products.

Morphic received $100M upfront under the terms of their original agreement.

