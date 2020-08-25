VSiN, The Sports Betting Network and MGM Resorts' BetMGM announce a collaboration that will include the launch of a sports betting show.

The Betting Across America show will air on VSiN on weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET starting on August 31 and weekends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends.

The multi-year partnership includes a major cross-platform BetMGM marketing investment.

BetMGM oddsmakers and experts will join VSiN hosts live to deliver unique perspectives as the odds and lines move at BetMGM Sportsbooks across the country.

