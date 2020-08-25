Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.48 misses by $0.23 ; GAAP EPS of -$3.19 misses by $1.84 .

Revenue of $368.92M (-12.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.42M .

Gross margin rate of contracted 760 bps to 25.4% vs. consensus of 25.9%.

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Due to the large majority of schools adopting remote or hybrid learning models for the start of the school year, our back to school sales have been significantly impacted and we anticipate a meaningful negative impact on our Q3 results.”

Press Release