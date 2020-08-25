Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume rose 4% and organic volume up 3% in FQ3. Organic sales up 2%.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $580.8M (+7%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.36B (+5%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $286.81M (-4%); International & Other: $150.76M (+2%).

U.S. retail net sales up 19% and U.S. foodservice net sales down 19% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate contracted 70 bps to 10.5% vs. consensus of 10.1%.

Cash flow from operations grew 59% to $330M, positively impacted by an increase in accounts payable and a reduction in inventory.

The company's target for FY2020 capital expenditures is $350M and D&A expense ~$200M. The total incremental supply chain costs are anticipated to be $80M-$100M for the year.

"We expect the fourth quarter to mirror many of the dynamics we saw in the third quarter, including strength from our retail businesses and the ongoing recovery in our foodservice business," Snee said. "However, the magnitude of additional recovery in the foodservice industry, the performance of the entire food supply chain and the state of the broader economy remain highly uncertain."

HRL +2.4% premarket.

Previously: Hormel Foods EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Aug. 25)