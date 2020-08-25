Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is on watch after reporting sales rose 1% in FQ4 on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $62.2M vs. $58.5M consensus. Adjusted gross margin was up 257 bps Y/Y to 25.3% of sales.

CEO update: "Our results were strong because of our team's execution of our transformational strategic plan, which resulted in strong margin improvement and operating cash flow generation. In this dynamic operating environment, we believe we will maintain our positive momentum and remain committed to sustainable long-term growth as we deliver on our four key pillars for growth - portfolio simplification, capability building, cost control and sales acceleration."

Looking ahead, Hain expects continued margin expansion, strong double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and double-digit operating free cash flow growth. For Q1, based on actual results to date, the company expects mid-single digit net sales growth after adjusting for divestitures and discontinued brands, and several hundred basis points of margin improvement and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Shares of Hain are down 0.55% in premarket trading to $34.25.

