Helius Medical Technologies (OTC:HSDT) announces that Philippe Deschamps has stepped down as President and CEO and Chairman of the board of directors, effective August 23.

Current members of the board of directors, Dane C. Andreeff and Blane Walter, have been appointed to the respective positions of interim President and CEO, effective August 23.

Dane C. Andreeff has served as a member of Helius’ board of directors since August 2017.

Mr. Andreeff is the General Partner and Portfolio Manager at Maple Leaf Partners, LP, which owns ~3% of Helius’ outstanding common stock.