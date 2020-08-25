Seeing "significant upside" to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) business model, Piper Sandler raises the company's price target from $82 to $100, a 19% upside.

AMD shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $83.34.

Analyst Harsh Kumar notes that Intel's 7nm production issues offer a chance for AMD to pick up "further market share gains."

Kumar expects AMD to benefit from new products launching later this year and is still "very comfortable with AMD’s execution, particularly with the hardships at its major competitor."

Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating on AMD. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating, while SA contributors and Quants share a Neutral view.

Piper remains a buyer despite the share price more than doubling since a March low. Here's a look at AMD's rally in the past year, compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector: