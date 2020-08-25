Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports comparable sales at domestic company-owned restaurants rose 18.0% during the second month of Q3 (7/27-8/23) and were up 26.1% at North America franchised restaurants. System-wide North America restaurant sales were up 24.2% and system-wide international restaurants saw an increase of 23.3% during the quarter.

CEO Rob Lynch: "Papa John’s sales, driven by product innovation, remained strong in August. As we have added new customers throughout 2020, our customer satisfaction and brand affinity scores also continue rising. Our international business gained further momentum in August too and continues to improve as more countries across the globe open back up for business."

Shares of Papa John's are inactive in the premarket session. PZZA is up 33% since Q1 earnings were reported.