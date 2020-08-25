Medtronic (MDT) Q2 results:

Revenues: $6,507M (-13.2%).

Cardiac & Vascular Group revenues of $2.433B (-12.8%), compared to estimate $1.81B.

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group revenues are $1.8B (-14.2%), vs. consensus of $1.76.

Restorative Therapies Group: $1.712B (-14.9%) compared to expectations of $1.33B; Diabetes Group: $562M (-5.1%).

Adjusted gross margin of 62.1% vs. estimate of 60.5%; Adjusted operating margin 16.5%, consensus 7.2%.

Net Income: $487M (-43.6%); EPS: $0.36 (-43.8%); non-GAAP Net Income: $836M (-50.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.62 (-50.8%).

CF Ops: $278M (-81.6%).

Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, the company is not providing formal annual or quarterly financial guidance at this time.

The company announced three major acquisitions in CY2020 to date: Digital Surgery, Medicrea, and Companion Medical with combined total consideration ~$1B.

Below is the timeline of Company's key product approvals in CY2020 till date in key geographies:

Previously: Medtronic EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue (Aug. 25)