In preparation for tropical storms Laura and Marco, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it is shutting down its Lake Charles manufacturing complex in Louisiana, which includes its 260K bbl/day refinery.

Earlier, Valero and Motiva Enterprises said they were shutting their Port Arthur, Tex., refineries ahead of the back-to-back storms.

Oil and gas producers have shut-in 1.5M bbl/day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, or 82% of its total output, and more than 1.5B cf/day of natural gas production, or 57% of total output from the area.

ETFs: USO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, DGAZ, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO