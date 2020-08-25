Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports comparable sales up 5.8% in Q2, exceeds consensus of 2.3%.

Comparable sales rose 5% in the U.S., growth drivers were computing, appliances and tablets. Comparable sales were up 15.1% internationally.

Domestic online revenue expanded 242% to $4.85B, due to higher conversion rates and increased traffic.

Gross margin rate of dropped 100 bps to 22.9%.

Merchandise inventory fell 20.6% Y/Y to $4.14B.

Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas said, “As a result of the ongoing uncertainty, we are not providing financial guidance today. However, I would note that we are planning for Q3 sales to be higher compared to last year but likely will not continue at the current quarter-to-date level of approximately 20% growth. Also, as our stores are fully reopened, we are planning for Q3 SG&A expense to be more in line with last year’s third quarter.”

Shares down 4.2% premarket.

