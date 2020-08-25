J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) sees revenue growth of 0% to +1% in FY20 vs. a prior guidance range of -2% to -1% and -2.0% consensus. The company says the guidance boosts reflects elevated at-home consumption and retailer inventory re-stocking in FQ1 primarily benefiting the U.S. Retail Coffee and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segments, with net sales growth anticipated to moderate throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.

The company guides for full-year EPS of $8.20 to $8.60 vs. prior guidance of $7.90 to $8.30 and the consensus mark of $8.18.

"We expect continued momentum in the second quarter and are pleased to raise our full-year guidance. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our fiscal year 2021 goals, advance our long-term strategy, and deliver increased shareholder value," says CEO Mark Smucker.

Shares of SJM are up 3.02% premarket to $116.40.

