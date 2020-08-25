Citing the risky Huawei exposure, Raymond James downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from Market Perform to Underperform. NPTN shares are down 2.5% pre-market to $6.96.

Analyst Simon Leopold says the U.S. Commerce Department's restrictions against Huawei "could turn into a nothing, or the loss of a significant minority of sales."

Context: Earlier this month, NPTN reported Q2 beats and Huawei accounted for 52% of the revenue. The Q3 forecast was softer.

During the earnings call, NeoPhotonics revealed that Huawei revenue would diminish going forward and why: "As we have noted in the last few quarters, we believe that Huawei and their affiliate HiSilicon have been building strategic inventory. We believe this action is now complete and future orders will better reflect end-customer demand."

