Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announces additional positive data from preclinical studies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on AdCOVID, its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Results showed potent stimulation of antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the lungs of CD-1 mice as early as 10 days following a single intranasal vaccination, with responses strongly biased toward CD8+ T cells.

The company says the mucosal T cell response in the respiratory tract is thought to be dependent on the intranasal route of administration and it believes that AdCOVID has the potential to provide additional protection against COVID-19, adding that the induction of mucosal T cell response in the lungs has yet to be demonstrated in intramuscularly administered COVID-19 vaccine candidates currently in late-stage development.

On July 13, it reported that AdCOVID stimulated a strong systemic neutralizing antibody response in addition to a 29x mucosal IgA antibody response against the coronavirus spike protein in the respiratory tract of mice.

Development is ongoing.