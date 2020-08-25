Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has won more than $286M in national security contracts during 2Q21 to provide support services and solutions in systems engineering and integration (SE&I), software, analytics, mission engineering, and training.

Michael LaRouche, EVP and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group said, “While we’ve maintained a traditionally strong SE&I base of awards, our classified, space, and defense customers are now also coming to us for a broader set of solutions, including digital engineering, analytics, software development, and IT modernization. We are excited to expand the scope of services we deliver to these customers and collaborate on their digital transformation.”