A Bloomberg source says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will open its first online store in India next month, ahead of the Dussehra-Diwali shopping season.
Apple will open its first brick-and-mortar store in the region next year. Bloomberg's source says that the Mumbai store will be joined by a second location in Bangalore.
Last year, the Indian government relaxed a rule requiring companies like Apple to find 30% of their components locally.
Apple does have a manufacturing presence in India with production partners assembling the new iPhone SE and iPhone 11 in the region.
Turning to India for manufacturing (and e-commerce) helps Apple ease its dependence on China.
In earnings reports, Apple includes India in the "Rest of Asia Pacific" region and fiscal Q3 sales totaled $4.2B, up from the $3.6B in last year's quarter.
Apple shares are down 0.5% pre-market to $501.02 after yesterday's rally ahead of the 4-for-1 stock split on August 31.
