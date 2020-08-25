A Bloomberg source says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will open its first online store in India next month, ahead of the Dussehra-Diwali shopping season.

Apple will open its first brick-and-mortar store in the region next year. Bloomberg's source says that the Mumbai store will be joined by a second location in Bangalore.

Last year, the Indian government relaxed a rule requiring companies like Apple to find 30% of their components locally.

Apple does have a manufacturing presence in India with production partners assembling the new iPhone SE and iPhone 11 in the region.

Turning to India for manufacturing (and e-commerce) helps Apple ease its dependence on China.

In earnings reports, Apple includes India in the "Rest of Asia Pacific" region and fiscal Q3 sales totaled $4.2B, up from the $3.6B in last year's quarter.