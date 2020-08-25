Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) has agreed to acquire MVE Biological Solutions, a manufacturer of vacuum insulated products and cryogenic freezer systems for the life sciences industry, from Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), for $320M.

The acquisition will expand Cryoport's offering in the cell and gene therapy supply chain.

Cryoport says the acquisitions of MVE, along with CRYOPDP is expected to increase its revenue run rate to over $160M and to be immediately accretive.

To support the deal funding, Cryoport will receive $275M investment from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, wherein Blackstone will purchase $250M newly designated Perpetual 4% Series C Convertible Preferred stock at $1,000/share, and $25M of common stock.

Preferred stock will be convertible into Cryoport's shares at a conversion price of $38.6152/share

The deal is expected to close by year-end.