For more than a year there have been rumors that Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) will release two new models of the Switch, one a premium upgraded version, the other a cheaper successor to the 3DS. The Switch Lite delivered on the second. But now Bloomberg says Nintendo will release the premium console upgrade in 2021, along with a new game lineup.

Specs aren't finalized. But sources say upgrades include more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, which would be a remarkable accomplishment considering the Switch's form factor.

PlayStation 5 (NYSE:SNE) and Xbox Series X (NASDAQ:MSFT) are set to arrive in time for the 2020 fall shopping season.

Nintendo's focus on next year’s game lineup explains its somewhat underwhelming 2020 release schedule. Although that hasn't stopped its stock, which is up 70% since March on the heels of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo has sold 61M Switch consoles since its March 2017 launch.